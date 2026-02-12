Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF remained flat at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.45. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, trading on the OTC market under the symbol UETMF, is a Japan‐based provider of gaming machines and integrated resort services. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of electronic gaming equipment for domestic pachinko parlors and global casino operators. Its product portfolio includes pachinko and pachislot units for the Japanese market as well as high-end slot machines and digital gaming platforms tailored to international jurisdictions.

At the heart of Universal Entertainment’s operations lies its research and development division, which focuses on hardware engineering and gaming software design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.