Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 88.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Freedom Capital upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 8,120,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,441,947. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $503.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 873,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,862. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,187,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 546,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,368,859.91. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,021 shares of company stock valued at $63,138,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and operational progress — Unity reported revenue of $503.1M and EPS of $0.24, and management highlighted strong Vector/Create momentum and improving cash generation. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Q4 beat and operational progress — Unity reported revenue of $503.1M and EPS of $0.24, and management highlighted strong Vector/Create momentum and improving cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded Unity to Outperform, citing resilience and upside from AI-related products — a vote of confidence from a major shop. Oppenheimer Upgrade

Oppenheimer upgraded Unity to Outperform, citing resilience and upside from AI-related products — a vote of confidence from a major shop. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $50 price target, signaling some analysts still see sizable upside vs. current levels. Needham Reaffirmation (Benzinga)

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $50 price target, signaling some analysts still see sizable upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $32 and moved to Neutral — a reduction in near-term expectations but not an outright sell call. UBS Lowers Target

UBS cut its price target to $32 and moved to Neutral — a reduction in near-term expectations but not an outright sell call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its target from $60 to $41 while keeping a Buy rating — reflects lower near-term forecasts but continued conviction in longer-term upside. BTIG Target Cut

BTIG trimmed its target from $60 to $41 while keeping a Buy rating — reflects lower near-term forecasts but continued conviction in longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management is intentionally winding down legacy, low‑margin ad business (IronSource) to accelerate migration to Vector (AI-powered products). That strategy can improve long-term margins but creates temporary revenue drag. MarketWatch: AI / Transition

Management is intentionally winding down legacy, low‑margin ad business (IronSource) to accelerate migration to Vector (AI-powered products). That strategy can improve long-term margins but creates temporary revenue drag. Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss and demand concerns — Unity’s Q1 revenue guide (480–490M) fell short of Street estimates, triggering a large sell-off on fears of weakening demand. Reuters: Downbeat Forecast

Guidance miss and demand concerns — Unity’s Q1 revenue guide (480–490M) fell short of Street estimates, triggering a large sell-off on fears of weakening demand. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction amplified by AI displacement concerns and analyst notes that the near-term revenue hit could last until customers fully migrate — multiple outlets flagged the plunge as driven more by outlook and AI fears than the quarter’s headline beat. Seeking Alpha: Guidance Reaction

Market reaction amplified by AI displacement concerns and analyst notes that the near-term revenue hit could last until customers fully migrate — multiple outlets flagged the plunge as driven more by outlook and AI fears than the quarter’s headline beat. Negative Sentiment: Heavy intraday selling and volatility — coverage notes a ~30% intraday drop and very high trading volume as investors delever and reprice expectations. Yahoo Finance: Shares Drop

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

