Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Unity Software’s conference call:

Vector ad product delivered mid‑teen sequential growth for a third straight quarter, was Unity’s largest Grow contributor (56% of Grow revenue), posted a January revenue record (≈+70% YoY) and is expected to exceed a $1 billion annual run rate by end of 2026.

The legacy ironSource ad network is rapidly shrinking (forecasted to be <6% of total revenue in Q1), and Unity is displacing lower‑margin network revenue with higher‑quality AI platform revenue to boost long‑term growth and profitability.

Create returned to growth (≈16% YoY ex‑nonstrategic revenue) with rapid Unity 6 adoption, strong China traction, a move to browser‑based collaborative authoring (Unity Studio) and an AI authoring beta at GDC aimed at expanding the addressable market and monetization paths.

Financial momentum accelerated — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $125M (25% margin), 2025 free cash flow >$400M (+41%), reduced stock comp and a stronger balance sheet (> $2B cash, converted notes extended to 2030); Q1 guidance: $480–$490M revenue and continued margin expansion.

Unity Software Stock Down 5.4%

Unity Software stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,671,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and operational progress — Unity reported revenue of $503.1M and EPS of $0.24, and management highlighted strong Vector/Create momentum and improving cash generation. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Q4 beat and operational progress — Unity reported revenue of $503.1M and EPS of $0.24, and management highlighted strong Vector/Create momentum and improving cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded Unity to Outperform, citing resilience and upside from AI-related products — a vote of confidence from a major shop. Oppenheimer Upgrade

Oppenheimer upgraded Unity to Outperform, citing resilience and upside from AI-related products — a vote of confidence from a major shop. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $50 price target, signaling some analysts still see sizable upside vs. current levels. Needham Reaffirmation (Benzinga)

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $50 price target, signaling some analysts still see sizable upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $32 and moved to Neutral — a reduction in near-term expectations but not an outright sell call. UBS Lowers Target

UBS cut its price target to $32 and moved to Neutral — a reduction in near-term expectations but not an outright sell call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its target from $60 to $41 while keeping a Buy rating — reflects lower near-term forecasts but continued conviction in longer-term upside. BTIG Target Cut

BTIG trimmed its target from $60 to $41 while keeping a Buy rating — reflects lower near-term forecasts but continued conviction in longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management is intentionally winding down legacy, low‑margin ad business (IronSource) to accelerate migration to Vector (AI-powered products). That strategy can improve long-term margins but creates temporary revenue drag. MarketWatch: AI / Transition

Management is intentionally winding down legacy, low‑margin ad business (IronSource) to accelerate migration to Vector (AI-powered products). That strategy can improve long-term margins but creates temporary revenue drag. Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss and demand concerns — Unity’s Q1 revenue guide (480–490M) fell short of Street estimates, triggering a large sell-off on fears of weakening demand. Reuters: Downbeat Forecast

Guidance miss and demand concerns — Unity’s Q1 revenue guide (480–490M) fell short of Street estimates, triggering a large sell-off on fears of weakening demand. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction amplified by AI displacement concerns and analyst notes that the near-term revenue hit could last until customers fully migrate — multiple outlets flagged the plunge as driven more by outlook and AI fears than the quarter’s headline beat. Seeking Alpha: Guidance Reaction

Market reaction amplified by AI displacement concerns and analyst notes that the near-term revenue hit could last until customers fully migrate — multiple outlets flagged the plunge as driven more by outlook and AI fears than the quarter’s headline beat. Negative Sentiment: Heavy intraday selling and volatility — coverage notes a ~30% intraday drop and very high trading volume as investors delever and reprice expectations. Yahoo Finance: Shares Drop

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 873,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,862. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $720,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 394,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,727,894.79. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,021 shares of company stock worth $63,138,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Arete Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

About Unity Software

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

