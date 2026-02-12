Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX) & SAP (NYSE:SAP) Financial Contrast

Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unitronix and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitronix 0 0 0 0 0.00 SAP 0 5 13 3 2.90

SAP has a consensus price target of $305.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than Unitronix.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SAP $36.80 billion 6.76 $8.29 billion $7.05 28.74

This table compares Unitronix and SAP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Unitronix.

Profitability

This table compares Unitronix and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitronix N/A N/A N/A SAP 19.92% 16.52% 10.28%

Volatility & Risk

Unitronix has a beta of 5.97, suggesting that its share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats Unitronix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration. The company also explores for gold and base metal properties. Unitronix Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Marlton, New Jersey. Unitronix Corporation is a subsidiary of Istamar Holdings.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

