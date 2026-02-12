Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.81 and traded as high as $73.32. Unilever shares last traded at $73.2490, with a volume of 3,432,314 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unilever from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,704,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Unilever by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 113,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

