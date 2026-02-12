Ubiquiti’s (UI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $720.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UI. Wall Street Zen raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $714.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $255.00 and a 1-year high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

