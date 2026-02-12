Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.62 and last traded at $131.90, with a volume of 40947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. iA Financial set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.7%

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,675. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $1,550,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,280.42. The trade was a 30.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,860. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

