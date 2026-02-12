Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,298 Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 3,131.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 1,239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIRK. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

