True Link Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,756,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $55,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.