True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $695.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $764.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.