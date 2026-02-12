Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Tronox has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.