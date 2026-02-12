Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.63. 348,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. Trimble has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,029.36. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $50,505.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,543. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ASO GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

