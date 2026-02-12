Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.0 million-$918.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.2 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.420-3.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trimble has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,277.80. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates: Trimble reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.96 consensus and revenue of $969.8M vs. $950M est.; the company posted record gross and operating margins and record annualized recurring revenue. PR Newswire

Q4 results beat Street estimates: Trimble reported $1.00 EPS vs. $0.96 consensus and revenue of $969.8M vs. $950M est.; the company posted record gross and operating margins and record annualized recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance materially above consensus (EPS $3.420–3.620 vs. ~3.00 est.; revenue $3.8–3.9B vs. ~3.7B), and issued Q1 guidance slightly above estimates — a key driver of post‑earnings optimism and capital‑allocation commentary that lifted sentiment earlier. Reuters

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance materially above consensus (EPS $3.420–3.620 vs. ~3.00 est.; revenue $3.8–3.9B vs. ~3.7B), and issued Q1 guidance slightly above estimates — a key driver of post‑earnings optimism and capital‑allocation commentary that lifted sentiment earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI adoption, platform expansion and recurring revenue momentum (Connect & Scale strategy), which supports higher-margin software mix and longer-term revenue visibility. Yahoo Deep Dive

Management emphasized AI adoption, platform expansion and recurring revenue momentum (Connect & Scale strategy), which supports higher-margin software mix and longer-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings call coverage and transcripts provide color on execution and capital plans (investor deck & call available); these help validate guidance but may not move the stock further until forward execution is proven. Earnings Transcript

Analyst/earnings call coverage and transcripts provide color on execution and capital plans (investor deck & call available); these help validate guidance but may not move the stock further until forward execution is proven. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down ~1.4% YoY in the quarter — a near‑term softness that tempers the beat and may worry some investors about demand sustainability despite margin gains. MarketBeat

Revenue was down ~1.4% YoY in the quarter — a near‑term softness that tempers the beat and may worry some investors about demand sustainability despite margin gains. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals add selling pressure: TRMB’s P/E (~44.6) is elevated, and the stock sits below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — factors that can trigger profit‑taking after the recent rally. MarketBeat Metrics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

