Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TMQ. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $783.82 million, a P/E ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

