Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 23,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 93,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Treasure Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treasure Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

