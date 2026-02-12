TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.630-4.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.08.

NYSE TRU opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get Free Report

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

