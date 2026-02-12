TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.630-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TransUnion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 355.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,212,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,310,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,804,000 after purchasing an additional 628,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,740,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 524,621 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

