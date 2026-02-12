TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.630-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.
TransUnion Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $101.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.
In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — TransUnion reported higher-than-expected revenue and adjusted EPS for Q4, with revenue up ~13% year-over-year and EPS topping consensus. This underpins the company’s operating momentum. TransUnion Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised near-term guidance — TransUnion updated Q1 and FY2026 guidance above consensus (Q1 EPS and revenue guidance raised; FY revenue range nudged higher), which signals confidence in revenue drivers heading into 2026. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — William Blair reiterated a Buy, highlighting Q4 outperformance and framing the 2026 outlook as a conservative risk/reward setup, which should support investor confidence over time. TransUnion: Strong Q4 Outperformance and Conservative 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: New product/data initiatives — The company is pushing rent-payment data as a new credit data source; this can expand addressable market but execution and regulatory timing leave the near-term impact uncertain. TransUnion Rent Data Push Tests New Credit Reporting Opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry write-ups and metric checks — Multiple outlets (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St., MarketBeat) reviewed the quarter and key metrics; they confirm the beat but offer detail rather than new catalysts. Compared to Estimates, TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation headwinds — Shares remain below the 50- and 200-day moving averages and are still materially down year-to-date; valuation (PE ~32.8) may be keeping some investors on the sidelines. Is TransUnion’s Q4 Earnings Beat Good Enough to Trigger a Rebound?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking and macro risk — The stock’s earlier intraday pop after the report may have prompted profit-taking; broader market/macro concerns can also mute a sustained rally despite good results. TransUnion Earnings Report and Call
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 355.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,212,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,310,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,804,000 after purchasing an additional 628,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,740,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 524,621 shares during the last quarter.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.
The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.
