Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion (~10% of the fund) stake, calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high-profile endorsement that can attract other institutional buyers and supports the stock’s AI-growth narrative. Article Title

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion (~10% of the fund) stake, calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high-profile endorsement that can attract other institutional buyers and supports the stock’s AI-growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Hardware traction: EssilorLuxottica said it more than tripled sales of Meta AI (Ray‑Ban) glasses in 2025 — evidence Reality Labs products can scale and help diversify revenue beyond ads if growth continues. Article Title

Hardware traction: EssilorLuxottica said it more than tripled sales of Meta AI (Ray‑Ban) glasses in 2025 — evidence Reality Labs products can scale and help diversify revenue beyond ads if growth continues. Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a $10 billion Indiana data center to boost AI compute capacity — a multi-year investment that strengthens ad/AI infrastructure but increases near-term capex. Article Title

Meta broke ground on a $10 billion Indiana data center to boost AI compute capacity — a multi-year investment that strengthens ad/AI infrastructure but increases near-term capex. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys: Fisher Asset Management and other funds boosted Meta stakes, reinforcing demand from money managers. Article Title

Large institutional buys: Fisher Asset Management and other funds boosted Meta stakes, reinforcing demand from money managers. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares (~$343k) — a small reduction in holdings that is typical for executives and not large enough alone to signal strategic concerns. Article Title

Insider activity: COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares (~$343k) — a small reduction in holdings that is typical for executives and not large enough alone to signal strategic concerns. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Market commentary highlights Reality Labs refocus (glasses/wearables), business‑messaging revenue up ~54%, and AI-driven productivity gains for engineers — signs management is converting AI investments into ad growth and internal efficiency. Article Title

Operational progress: Market commentary highlights Reality Labs refocus (glasses/wearables), business‑messaging revenue up ~54%, and AI-driven productivity gains for engineers — signs management is converting AI investments into ad growth and internal efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/headwinds: Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an official directory, effectively blocking the service for ~100M users — a material user/access disruption and negative for engagement in that market. Article Title

Regulatory/headwinds: Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an official directory, effectively blocking the service for ~100M users — a material user/access disruption and negative for engagement in that market. Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational risk: Ongoing trials and testimony accusing Meta of enabling harm (including addiction/child‑safety claims) increase litigation risk and could pressure sentiment or lead to fines/operational changes. Article Title

Legal and reputational risk: Ongoing trials and testimony accusing Meta of enabling harm (including addiction/child‑safety claims) increase litigation risk and could pressure sentiment or lead to fines/operational changes. Negative Sentiment: Smaller legal loss: A German court ordered a Meta subsidiary to pay ~€30M to Deutsche Telekom — modest financially but a reminder of regional disputes that can add costs and distractions. Article Title

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $668.69 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $658.54 and its 200 day moving average is $694.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Arete Research set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total transaction of $358,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,330.36. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total value of $342,869.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,702.62. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $24,016,453. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

