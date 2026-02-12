Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $479.37 and last traded at $476.9350, with a volume of 119630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $472.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Melius Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.67.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.60, for a total transaction of $2,585,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,848,144.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total transaction of $1,105,390.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,872.20. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,991. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,020,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 192,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

