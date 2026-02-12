Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC World Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$151.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.11.

TIH stock traded up C$2.97 on Thursday, reaching C$198.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.30. The firm has a market cap of C$16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$107.32 and a 12-month high of C$199.12.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,980. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

