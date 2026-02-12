TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $545.11 and last traded at $543.8980, with a volume of 382242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $539.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Weiss Ratings upgraded TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore decreased their target price on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.73.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.53.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,518,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,346,000 after acquiring an additional 630,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in TopBuild by 102.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,872,000 after buying an additional 391,299 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7,961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,119,000 after acquiring an additional 390,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $110,238,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $87,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.