Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2%
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.87.
Trending Headlines about Toll Brothers
Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TOL reached a 52‑week high, signaling strong investor interest and momentum into the stock. Toll Brothers stock hits 52-week high at 162.07 USD
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded TOL from “strong sell” to “hold” (and has slightly raised near‑term EPS forecasts), removing a bearish signal and reducing downside sentiment among some investors. Zacks upgrade / TickerReport
- Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers announced multiple new luxury communities and model home openings (Argyle, TX; Chapel Hill, NC; Nolensville, TN; new designs in Cumming, GA), which supports future order flow, backlog expansion and long‑term revenue visibility. Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Argyle, Texas Chapel Oaks Model Home Grand Opening Sagebrook by Toll Brothers in Nolensville, TN New Home Designs in Jason’s Walk, GA
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a preview of Wall Street’s estimates and key metrics ahead of TOL’s fiscal Q1 results—analysts are watching margins, closings and order trends that will influence the stock after the print. Seeking Clues to Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and retail interest have increased—TOL appeared on trending lists and investor screens, which can amplify moves into earnings. Why TOL is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Toll Brothers is scheduled to report earnings next week; the results (and management commentary on backlog, cancellations and margins) are the most likely near‑term catalysts. Toll Brothers (TOL) to Release Earnings
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
