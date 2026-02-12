Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TOL opened at $161.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Trending Headlines about Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.