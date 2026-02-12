TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.0740, with a volume of 864540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIMB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.60 target price on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

TIM Trading Up 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.28%. Equities analysts expect that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in TIM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TIM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TIM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

