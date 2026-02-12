ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

ThyssenKrupp Stock Down 13.0%

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 74,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,677. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TKAMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

