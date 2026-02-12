Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $467.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.45. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

