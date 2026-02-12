Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 62,930 SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,656,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,201,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,086,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.