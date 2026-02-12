Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.91 Million in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,562,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,938,000 after buying an additional 434,344 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 730,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 553,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $40.76.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.