Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 244.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $317.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.08 and a 200 day moving average of $309.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

