Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $172.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.76 and a 12 month high of $188.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.59. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,572.08. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

