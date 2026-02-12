Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,010,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $117.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Byline Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

