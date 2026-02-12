Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $91,434,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 698,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 210.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,110,000 after acquiring an additional 497,789 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,918,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 179,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $160.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

