Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) EVP Gianluca Pettiti Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $526.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

