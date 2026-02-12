The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system that could enable new, higher-capacity or more dynamic attractions—potential long-term upside for parks attendance and capital efficiency. Disney Files Patent

Disney filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system that could enable new, higher-capacity or more dynamic attractions—potential long-term upside for parks attendance and capital efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Disney is building sports/IP tie‑ins around the 2027 Super Bowl (including a planned ManningCast), which should boost cross-platform ad revenue and ESPN/ABC engagement. Super Bowl Plans

Disney is building sports/IP tie‑ins around the 2027 Super Bowl (including a planned ManningCast), which should boost cross-platform ad revenue and ESPN/ABC engagement. Positive Sentiment: Park promotions and pricing moves (summer room discounts, new Florida resident payment option, hotel-perk changes) are designed to drive occupancy and consumer spend in 2026—near‑term demand support for parks & resorts. Summer Room Discount

Park promotions and pricing moves (summer room discounts, new Florida resident payment option, hotel-perk changes) are designed to drive occupancy and consumer spend in 2026—near‑term demand support for parks & resorts. Positive Sentiment: Key leadership moves and succession coverage (Josh D’Amaro as CEO profile, new EVP of casting Tricia Wood) signal management focus on studio content and live‑experience execution. D’Amaro Profile

Key leadership moves and succession coverage (Josh D’Amaro as CEO profile, new EVP of casting Tricia Wood) signal management focus on studio content and live‑experience execution. Neutral Sentiment: California’s top court declined to intervene in the Village People dispute with Disney—limits immediate legal escalation but keeps the matter contained. Court Decision

California’s top court declined to intervene in the Village People dispute with Disney—limits immediate legal escalation but keeps the matter contained. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces on post‑Q1 strategy and succession outline next steps for content prioritization—useful context but not an immediate earnings change. Post-Q1 Analysis

Analysis pieces on post‑Q1 strategy and succession outline next steps for content prioritization—useful context but not an immediate earnings change. Negative Sentiment: Forbes reports Disney took a $170M loss on the Snow White movie after budget overruns—a material studio write that pressures segment margins and could raise scrutiny on greenlighting/cost controls. Snow White Loss

Forbes reports Disney took a $170M loss on the Snow White movie after budget overruns—a material studio write that pressures segment margins and could raise scrutiny on greenlighting/cost controls. Negative Sentiment: Disney settled a multimillion-dollar streaming data suit brought by the California AG, and regulators are probing other outlets—ongoing regulatory scrutiny and potential fines increase legal/compliance risk for streaming businesses. Streaming Data Settlement

Disney settled a multimillion-dollar streaming data suit brought by the California AG, and regulators are probing other outlets—ongoing regulatory scrutiny and potential fines increase legal/compliance risk for streaming businesses. Negative Sentiment: Reports of declines in Canadian travel to the U.S. add downside risk to international attendance and room revenue at parks, particularly if the trend persists. Canadian Travel Decline

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.