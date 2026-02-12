The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.93 and traded as high as GBX 71.40. The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 70.50, with a volume of 7,943,683 shares trading hands.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Whittle acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £27,600. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

