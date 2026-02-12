The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.8333.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.52 per share, with a total value of $100,245.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,452.92. This represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after acquiring an additional 75,047 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Middleby by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,749,000 after buying an additional 123,945 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,394,000 after acquiring an additional 929,688 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD opened at $163.89 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

