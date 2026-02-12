The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) to Strong-Buy

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

EFR stock opened at C$30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.34. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$318,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 164,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,487,357.60. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 38,739 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.36, for a total value of C$827,465.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,094 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,407.84. This trade represents a 25.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

