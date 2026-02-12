The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $16.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MATGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. Citigroup lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Mattel Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 5,142,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,092. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MATGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $553,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: New content and product catalysts: Mattel announced a Paramount partnership for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles consumer products and is rolling out new Masters of the Universe and American Girl initiatives—these franchise/content moves support brand monetization and merchandising tailwinds. Exciting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deal Signed by Paramount & Mattel
  • Neutral Sentiment: Strategic push into digital games: Mattel agreed to acquire full ownership of Mattel163 (mobile games studio) to accelerate its digital-games strategy — a long‑term positive but one that requires cash and management focus during the transition. Mattel to Acquire Full Ownership of Mattel163 Mobile Games Studio
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst movement mixed: Zacks upgraded Mattel from strong‑sell to hold, indicating some stabilization, while other firms (e.g., JPMorgan) cut ratings/targets — analyst views remain divided. Zacks Research
  • Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss and weak guide: Mattel reported Q4 EPS $0.39 vs. ~$0.53 expected and revenue ~$1.77B below estimates; management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.30 vs. ~$1.75 consensus — the shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Barbie maker Mattel forecasts annual profit below estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Near‑term margin and earnings pressure: Management flagged tariffs, discounting and cost absorption issues (and plans ~$150M of digital investment) that compress near‑term margins and explain the steep market reaction. Mattel Q4: More Pain Ahead, But It Is Getting Interesting
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive/market reaction: Coverage comparing Mattel to Hasbro highlights Hasbro’s stronger digital pivot and contributed to sector‑wide re‑rating; multiple outlets reported the stock’s large intraday sell‑off after the print. Hasbro is winning the toy war this year as Mattel spirals lower

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

