The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $16.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. Citigroup lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 5,142,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,092. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $553,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.