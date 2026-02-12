The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

The GDL Fund Price Performance

Shares of GDL opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund, Inc (NYSE: GDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of primarily U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, and sovereign debt. In addition to cash instruments, the fund employs derivative instruments—most notably credit default swaps and other credit derivatives—to gain exposure to or hedge against movements in credit spreads.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, The GDL Fund has aimed to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum by blending traditional bond investments with credit derivative strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.