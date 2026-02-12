The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.

