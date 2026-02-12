The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLU opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current dividend income and capital appreciation. The trust primarily invests in equity and debt securities of utility and utility-related companies around the world. Its portfolio includes common stocks, preferred shares and corporate bonds issued by firms engaged in electric, gas, water and telecommunications services, as well as infrastructure businesses that support these industries.

GLU’s investment approach emphasizes established, dividend-paying companies with the potential for steady earnings and cash flow.

