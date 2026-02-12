The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust’s primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

