The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $1,606,015.84 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CFO Suzanne Snapper sold 8,258 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $1,606,015.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,960,809.76. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock opened at $211.92 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

