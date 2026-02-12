The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.1364.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.74 and a beta of 1.15. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

