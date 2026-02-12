Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,647,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,063 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 3.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $114,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,340,576.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,224. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TEVA opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

