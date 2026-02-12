TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 6.97%.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TSE TVK opened at C$142.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.31 and a 1 year high of C$176.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$179.00 to C$184.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.08.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

