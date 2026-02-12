TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TerrAscend Stock Down 6.2%

TSNDF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates across cultivation, processing and retailing in North America. The company’s business model spans seed-to-sale activities, enabling it to manage quality control, production efficiency and product innovation from its growing facilities through to its distribution networks. TerrAscend serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, offering a full suite of cannabis derivatives including dried flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures and topicals.

Geographically, TerrAscend maintains operations in key regulated markets.

