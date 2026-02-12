Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

TDC traded down $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 3,456,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Teradata by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 80,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

