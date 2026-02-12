Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

NYSE:THC traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.56. 1,540,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,344. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $235.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

