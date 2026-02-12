Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.4%
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Tenet reported EPS of $4.70 (vs. ~$4.08 est.) and revenue of $5.53B (+8.9% YoY), driven by hospital and ambulatory surgery growth — the core driver of today’s bullish move. Tenet Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Results; Provides 2026 Financial Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Raised/solid 2026 outlook: Tenet provided FY-2026 EPS guidance (16.190–18.470) and an adjusted EBITDA target ($4.485B–$4.785B), signaling continued margin focus, cost initiatives and M&A optionality. Tenet Healthcare outlines $4.485B–$4.785B 2026 adjusted EBITDA target amid structural cost initiatives and M&A focus
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: Coverage notes the post-earnings rally and a new 1‑year / record-high trading level as investors reward the beat and outlook. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Call materials and transcripts available — management discussed demand dynamics, capital allocation and cost programs; useful for parsing sustainability of results and guidance. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage summaries emphasize strong surgery and hospital volume as the near-term revenue driver; slide deck and press release give more detail on segment performance. Tenet Healthcare Profit Rises on Ambulatory and Hospital Revenue Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Policy headwind: Tenet expects roughly a $250M hit this year from the loss of ACA premium subsidies, which will pressure earnings and cash flow if not offset by volume or cost actions. Tenet expects $250M hit from loss of ACA subsidies this year
- Negative Sentiment: Margin caution: Some analysts flag that 2026 guidance could imply a lower EBITDA margin despite higher revenue — a potential source of downside to model-driven valuations if cost saves fall short. Tenet Healthcare Beats Q4 Earnings: But 2026 EBITDA Margin May Decline
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.
In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Most Investors Aren’t Looking at This Side of Clean Energy
- Trump’s next major investment
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.