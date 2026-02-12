TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from TELUS’s conference call:

CEO transition — Darren will retire June 30, 2026, Victor Dodig (former CIBC CEO) will become CEO July 1, 2026, and Darren will remain as an advisor until May 2027, with management emphasizing continuity from the board’s succession plan.

— Darren will retire June 30, 2026, Victor Dodig (former CIBC CEO) will become CEO July 1, 2026, and Darren will remain as an advisor until May 2027, with management emphasizing continuity from the board’s succession plan. Strong customer momentum — TELUS reported 1.1 million total mobile and fixed net additions in 2025 (including a record 716,000 connected device adds), 16th consecutive year of positive wireline net adds, and industry-leading postpaid mobile churn of 0.97%.

(including a record 716,000 connected device adds), 16th consecutive year of positive wireline net adds, and industry-leading postpaid mobile churn of 0.97%. Robust financial results and 2026 targets — record free cash flow of CAD 2.2 billion (+11% YoY), T‑Tech adjusted EBITDA +3.1% for 2025, and 2026 guidance of up to 4% service revenue/adjusted EBITDA growth, ~CAD 2.45 billion free cash flow, and CapEx of ~CAD 2.3 billion (CapEx intensity trending toward ~10%).

(+11% YoY), T‑Tech adjusted EBITDA +3.1% for 2025, and 2026 guidance of up to 4% service revenue/adjusted EBITDA growth, ~CAD 2.45 billion free cash flow, and CapEx of ~CAD 2.3 billion (CapEx intensity trending toward ~10%). TELUS Health and Digital momentum and monetization plans — LifeWorks synergies of CAD 431 million surpassed targets, Health and Digital expected to deliver double‑digit EBITDA growth in 2026, TELUS Digital AI‑enabling revenue grew 44% in Q4 to CAD 229 million (35% for the year) and the company is pursuing strategic investors and a path to ~CAD 2 billion in AI revenue by 2028.

Capital allocation and deleveraging — dividend maintained with a prospective payout ratio ~70%, DRIP discount cut to 1.75% with full removal planned in 2027, a CAD 7 billion asset monetization program being pursued, and leverage targeted to ~3.3x end‑2026 and ~3.0x or better by end‑2027.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 9,997,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. TELUS has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TELUS by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 79,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Natl Bk Canada upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

