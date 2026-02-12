Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 140865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.2260.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.
In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.
